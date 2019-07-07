Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Contrasting side by side

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 61.26 N/A -7.69 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $21, with potential downside of -22.14%. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 170.27%. Based on the results given earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.