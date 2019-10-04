Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 153.73M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 56,981,605.35% 413.1% -120.9% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,782,186,948.85% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arvinas Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.75, while its potential upside is 77.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.