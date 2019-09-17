Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Achaogen Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Achaogen Inc. (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 56.88 N/A -5.73 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arvinas Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 29.06% at a $32.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 46.66% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.