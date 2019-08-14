Arvest Trust Company Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Endurant Capital Management LP Raised Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 961.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 80,196 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 88,536 shares with $7.04M value, up from 8,340 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $18.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Arvest Trust Company decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 39.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 143,246 shares with $23.95 million value, down from 237,963 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) stake by 358,641 shares to 102,593 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 143,045 shares and now owns 750,376 shares. Wright Med Group N V was reduced too.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is -1.41% below currents $89.26 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Monday, June 3. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 10.

Arvest Trust Company increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 12,703 shares to 493,109 valued at $170.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 21,987 shares and now owns 295,210 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.34% above currents $168.78 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating.