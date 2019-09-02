Arvest Trust Company Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Blackstone Group LP Has Boosted By $2.56 Million Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Blackstone Group Lp increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackstone Group Lp acquired 75,350 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Blackstone Group Lp holds 5.35 million shares with $184.79 million value, up from 5.27M last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Arvest Trust Company decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 136,549 shares with $16.82 million value, down from 139,550 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $222.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

Blackstone Group Lp decreased Kosmos Energy Ltd stake by 22.50 million shares to 27.26 million valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invitation Homes Inc stake by 40.00 million shares and now owns 179.95 million shares. Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grs Advsrs Lc invested in 7.54% or 372,071 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 738,189 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Macquarie Gp reported 43,350 shares. 166,862 are held by Schroder Mgmt Gp. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sigma Planning reported 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh accumulated 20,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment holds 0.01% or 61,666 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,939 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com reported 2,500 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,930 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.57 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $145 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 79,242 shares. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 16,084 shares. Park Oh reported 234,122 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 47,466 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Inc has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 6,377 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 59,832 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 242,110 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability accumulated 4,466 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,820 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company has 1.35M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26.12 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.