Arvest Trust Company Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Cut by $15.82 Million as Market Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Position Held by Park Circle Co

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.69M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 4.96M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 117,902 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $143.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

