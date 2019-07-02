Arvest Trust Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $348,327 as Stock Value Rose; Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) by $732,267

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 81,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,170 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 452,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 939,327 shares traded or 67.99% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,525 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, down from 147,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 13.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAGG Inc Acquires HALO, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer Mobile Accessories Company with an Extensive IP Portfolio, for $43 Million in Cash and Stock – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “mophie announces new juice pack for Palm and powerstation keychain – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InvisibleShield Launches its Strongest Glass Screen Protector Ever for New Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Devices – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAGG Inc Acquires BRAVEN Audio, Category Creator of Premium, Rugged Bluetooth Audio – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.87 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pencil May Get Floating Gesture Controls – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Google – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares to 942,238 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

