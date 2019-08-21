Arvest Trust Company Position in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Has Increased by $6.32 Million as Share Price Rose; As Factset Researc (FDS) Share Value Rose, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Holding

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 27,541 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Factset Researc (FDS) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 5,921 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 7,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Factset Researc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $278.33. About 2,824 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Comml Bank Division stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 7,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 270,902 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 181 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 63,723 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 31,505 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 60,676 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,271 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 14,864 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 528 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 905,742 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 96,571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 67,596 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.24 million for 28.29 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mawer Management reported 73,696 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Colony Grp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 12,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,665 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 131,502 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 5,921 shares. Earnest Ltd invested 0.2% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 7,400 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 93,329 shares. 997 were reported by Da Davidson Communication. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 759 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 9,463 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9,029 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whole (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercont Exc (NYSE:ICE).