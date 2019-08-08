Arvest Trust Company Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $399,776

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20 million shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

