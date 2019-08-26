Arvest Trust Company Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $15.82 Million; Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) SI Decreased By 8.21%

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. EMX’s SI was 35,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 39,000 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s short sellers to cover EMX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.0146 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 8.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EMX News: 11/05/2018 – EURASIAN UNION, IRAN TO SIGN TEMPORARY FREE-TRADE DEAL MAY 17; 07/03/2018 KAZAKH MINER EURASIAN RESOURCES REVIVES EFFORTS TO SELL FRONTIER COPPER MINE IN DRC; 15/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Russia: Eurasian Economic Union Ag Times No. 1 of 2018 – March 15, 2018; 29/04/2018 – China and India are part of a Eurasian institution that can make that possible; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Eurasian Development Bank’s Proposed Notes ‘BBB-‘

Arvest Trust Company decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 39.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 143,246 shares with $23.95 million value, down from 237,963 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arvest Trust Company increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,164 shares to 167,928 valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 11,409 shares and now owns 42,865 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 248,706 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Field And Main Bank & Trust has 1.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,743 shares. Newbrook Advsr LP accumulated 155,996 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Com accumulated 1,207 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Garde owns 2,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sageworth Trust owns 853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 485,645 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel invested in 1.37% or 41,972 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd holds 25,063 shares. 31,605 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,694 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 3,453 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management holds 461,070 shares.

