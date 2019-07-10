Arvest Trust Company Lifted By $6.32 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position; Denbury Resources (DNR) Sentiment Is 0.92

Arvest Trust Company increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 65.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company acquired 134,542 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 12.08%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 341,032 shares with $16.24M value, up from 206,490 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 88 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 96 sold and decreased stock positions in Denbury Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 367.29 million shares, down from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Denbury Resources Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 9.92 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has declined 49.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN

Analysts await Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DNR’s profit will be $59.96M for 2.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Denbury Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $558.08 million. The firm primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It has a 2.16 P/E ratio. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.