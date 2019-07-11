Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Last Week Carnival (CCL) Analysts

Arvest Trust Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 58.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company acquired 135,809 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 367,170 shares with $21.71M value, up from 231,361 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Among 13 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Carnival had 24 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CCL in report on Friday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5200 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. See Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $58 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 432 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 14.53 million shares. Huber Limited Liability Company reported 6,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv invested in 35,182 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.00M shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edge Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 3,658 shares. Korea Investment invested in 3.56M shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 34,687 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 8,394 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 39.55 million shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 275,241 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Financial Service Grp accumulated 30,907 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Arvest Trust Company decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 34,937 shares to 362,459 valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) stake by 26,064 shares and now owns 2.71 million shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 569,880 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 20,539 shares. Platinum Mngmt holds 29,260 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 23,573 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 75,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has 54,434 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 100 were reported by Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.01% or 909,241 shares. City Holdg Comm holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 141 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 10.3% or 38.55 million shares. 178,881 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.95 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award