Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.54% or 60,880 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Gp Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,468 shares. Hugh Johnson Llc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,896 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.17% or 4,253 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2.51M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 100,814 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,820 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0.27% or 121,934 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 45,367 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 17,235 shares stake. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 86,979 shares. Private Na invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hamel Associates holds 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,687 shares. Stack Fin Management reported 3.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

