Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.08 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Jennison Associates Upped by $20.36 Million Its Holding

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 305,019 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 345,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.88M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,665 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Finance holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moneta Gru Investment Limited Liability stated it has 3,373 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 83,459 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Associates has 802,195 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 910,677 shares stake. Tradewinds Cap Management reported 284 shares stake. Opus Mngmt Inc holds 4,689 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 234,974 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.36M shares. Motco holds 1,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 184,353 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 98,883 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 17,738 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 400 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 134,631 shares to 54,403 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).