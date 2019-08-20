Arvest Trust Company Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.97 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position by $38.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13704% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 205,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 207,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.53. About 14.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 3,245 shares to 42,982 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 232,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Lc accumulated 0.04% or 621 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.18 million shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,826 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 150,000 shares or 8.23% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,878 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 105,025 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Co holds 112,112 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Commerce Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 35,008 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,745 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Tru owns 47,489 shares. Zwj Counsel invested in 131,243 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,550 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt owns 83,566 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,593 shares to 110,665 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).