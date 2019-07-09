Arvest Trust Company Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $1.97 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Last Week

Arvest Trust Company increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company acquired 17,749 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 180,147 shares with $20.00M value, up from 162,398 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Among 3 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bunzl PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Friday, February 1 with “Underperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BNZL in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Thursday, May 2 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2700.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2490.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 2450.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2490.00 Maintain

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Inc invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3,841 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc reported 24,176 shares. Moneta Gp Advisors Lc reported 1,711 shares stake. Chatham Capital Group has 8,084 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 215,202 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset reported 7,952 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mairs And Pwr holds 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.95M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 4,253 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd stated it has 8.56M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lindsell Train Ltd owns 5.27M shares for 11.32% of their portfolio. Sonata Gp owns 2,620 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Arvest Trust Company decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 2,837 shares to 218,025 valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 34,937 shares and now owns 362,459 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.14% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2111. About 107,282 shares traded. Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.05 billion GBP. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, food service disposables, light and heavy catering equipment, napkins, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as leisure sector. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others.