Arvest Trust Company Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $8.01 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Summit Securities Group Boosted Position

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.10M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71 million, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 4.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares to 64,944 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China Could Be a Roadblock in Cisco’s Acacia Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,131 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX).

