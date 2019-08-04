Arvest Trust Company Has Increased Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX); As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 200,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 183,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51M shares traded or 60.42% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 10; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT (PSA) FOR JOINT EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF BLOCK D230 IN NORTH ABSHERON; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,892 shares to 79,609 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 14,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,669 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares to 15,131 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,525 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

