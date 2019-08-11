Arvest Trust Company Has Cut Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $369,123; As Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Share Price Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Raised Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 507,918 shares traded or 87.83% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 million, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advisors Inner Circle Fd by 30,591 shares to 146,015 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,238 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.