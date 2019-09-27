Arvest Trust Company Has Cut By $626,706 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Arvest Trust Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 5,646 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 222,249 shares with $24.85M value, down from 227,895 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Jack In The Box has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -3.79% below currents $90.22 stock price. Jack In The Box had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JACK in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Friday, August 9. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $69.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver LP stated it has 5,764 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Partners accumulated 3,505 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Illinois-based Country Tru Bankshares has invested 2.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 190,443 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co invested in 392,986 shares or 2.9% of the stock. King Wealth accumulated 62,749 shares. Endeavour Advisors accumulated 213,316 shares. Arga Invest Mngmt LP holds 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,942 shares. Ranger Inv Management Lp invested in 0% or 430 shares. S R Schill Associates has 9,656 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gfs Ltd reported 0.73% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,845 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,794 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 4.33 million shares or 3.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 8.24% above currents $117.03 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 308,090 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 26.94 P/E ratio.