Arvest Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Ulysses Management Has Lowered Its Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by $37.80 Million

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 5.90 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 59.07M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Fl accumulated 0.44% or 15,489 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.46% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Indexiq Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc invested in 943,446 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co reported 23,644 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Svcs N A has invested 3.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Virtu Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,608 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Skba Management Limited Liability accumulated 91,180 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 10,411 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 1,633 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.6% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 151,685 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 478,360 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Mutual Insurance Comm stated it has 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 43,310 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Llc has invested 0.83% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability holds 20,924 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 19,530 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 60,669 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has 86,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 14.35M shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 144,626 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Co owns 17,260 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Liability has 2,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Counsel accumulated 87,380 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 1,646 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).