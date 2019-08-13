Arvest Trust Company Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Arlington Value Capital Decreased Its Position by $59.87 Million

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 6.76 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 1.30M shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.77M for 7.26 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt has 46,107 shares. Sei Com reported 1,600 shares. Farmers Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 16,826 are held by Stifel Financial. King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mufg Americas owns 92 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,146 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,883 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 11,047 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 834,282 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $373.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 8,307 shares. Meyer Handelman Com reported 30,393 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability owns 33,521 shares. 1.24M were reported by Cibc Markets Corp. Horan Cap Mgmt owns 4,874 shares. Maple Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eqis Mngmt, California-based fund reported 42,508 shares. Css Ltd Co Il invested in 0.6% or 90,067 shares. First Dallas Securities stated it has 2,005 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 7,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 4,253 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 608,833 shares. 205,566 were reported by Signature Est And Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 1.11% or 26,835 shares in its portfolio.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares to 145,525 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).