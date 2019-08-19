Arvest Trust Company Cut Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Raised Its Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Holding by $548,198; Valuation Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.34M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by 106.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 75,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 36,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 565,110 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 134,542 shares to 341,032 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 5.41% or 117,194 shares. Systematic Management Lp stated it has 54,315 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,432 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 27,580 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, a California-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,221 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Co accumulated 91,714 shares. Telos owns 27,093 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 268,114 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 72,251 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 20.33 million shares. Moreover, Art has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 71,368 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Stewart & Patten Communications Lc has invested 2.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 16,900 shares to 3,621 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,021 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).