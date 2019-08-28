Arvest Trust Company Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.97 Million; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Its Stake

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 53,584 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

