Arvest Trust Company Boosted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position by $6.32 Million; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Value Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 728,813 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 332,328 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, up from 317,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.02 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 9,591 were reported by S Muoio & Lc. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 267 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 270,902 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.4% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 29,168 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 0.05% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 250,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 67,596 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 54,837 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 10,238 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.11% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Financial Bank holds 13,437 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Com holds 6,271 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors accumulated 9,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 12,043 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares to 136,549 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,025 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).