Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) At $2.00 Forms Bottom; Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) formed multiple bottom with $1.84 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) has $8.58M valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3,753 shares traded. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) has declined 14.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 5. See Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) latest ratings:

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 152,782 shares or 8.91% more from 140,286 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,330 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) for 1 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Blackrock accumulated 304 shares. Shufro Rose Co Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 30,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW).

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 330,729 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 69.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity. The insider GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 538,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Plc invested in 0% or 52,054 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,047 shares. Trexquant Inv L P holds 16,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 23,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 218,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 15,119 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp accumulated 60,320 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Blackrock reported 3.79 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 32,491 shares.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $72.33 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.