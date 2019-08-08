Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $2.91 Million; Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Share Price Declined While Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 36,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.87M, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 2.12 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 263,204 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 48,425 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $152.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 0.05% or 76,030 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 91,864 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers accumulated 38 shares. Twin Management Inc has invested 0.53% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 5,029 are held by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Korea Inv Corp invested 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Intll Inc reported 141,145 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.15% or 45,223 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 66,675 shares. Partner Fund Management LP owns 281,069 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sol Mgmt owns 4,061 shares. Shelton Cap holds 334 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 188,680 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). 6,599 were reported by Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Ltd Com. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.97M shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 0.01% or 257,561 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 39,034 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). 18,392 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. 15,635 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 21,370 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 206,982 shares in its portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 34,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55M shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $65.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.36 million for 8.47 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.