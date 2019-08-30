Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped By $7.71 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 124,374 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 11.03 million shares with $686.50M value, up from 10.91M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 11.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 14 sold and reduced holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $900.68 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

The stock increased 2.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 33,623 shares traded or 62.87% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 36,746 shares to 64,743 valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 289,196 shares and now owns 11.83M shares. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) was reduced too.

