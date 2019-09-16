Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Has Lifted by $6.66 Million as Stock Rose; Harley Davidson (HOG) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 109,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 431,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73M, up from 322,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 272,684 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 14,475 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516,000, down from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.63M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces â€œPartners in Excellenceâ€ Channel Award Winners – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt reported 0.1% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 83,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 16,959 shares. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Macquarie Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). California State Teachers Retirement owns 45,657 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 10,890 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 175,413 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 94 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 3,475 shares. Sei holds 0.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 410,071 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 132,070 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $149.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,379 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,540 shares to 70,969 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 7.54 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0% or 3,392 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.01% or 55,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 241,829 shares stake. 21,353 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 165 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 335,731 shares. Old Bank & Trust In accumulated 68,445 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 6,955 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 13,029 shares. 7,168 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Castleark Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 7,203 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc holds 33,590 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.01% or 150 shares.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “BRP Outpaced the Powersports Industry in Q2 – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group appoints former Harley-Davidson executive as ambulance group president – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.