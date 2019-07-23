Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raised Vmware (VMW) Position; Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Covered By 3 Bulls

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 51.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 56,136 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 20.49%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 164,936 shares with $29.77M value, up from 108,800 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $73.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.57. About 1.01 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $7 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. H.C. Wainwright maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $8 target. See Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) latest ratings:

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Week 28 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. Shares for $106,544 were bought by Schorno Dean L on Wednesday, May 22.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 562,556 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $404.61 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Jefferies maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “In-Line” on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 124,856 shares to 6.64M valued at $82.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc stake by 25,664 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was reduced too.

