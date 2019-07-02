Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raised Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by $494,949; Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $3.62 Million; Stock Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 702,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.52M, up from 696,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 206,117 shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc analyzed 19,900 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $452.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 25.79M shares traded or 33.44% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 1.10M shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $265.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2017 Results – PR Newswire" on February 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tipper Tie, a Leading Supplier of Protein Processing and Packaging Solutions – PR Newswire" published on October 03, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: "JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.