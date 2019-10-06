Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Maintains Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Cree (CREE) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.92 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 34,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 20,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 636,355 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 527.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.00 million, up from 922,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.95M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What a top GlobalFoundries executive has to say about Cree’s plans to invest $1 billion upstate – Albany Business Review” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cree leasing space at SUNY Poly’s Albany campus while building $1 billion plant in Utica – Albany Business Review” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns less bearish on Cree; shares +2.5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cree (CREE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $400000 for Housing and Revitalization Efforts in Sacramento – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: 4% Dividend Plus 11% Buyback For Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

