Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Maintains Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI); Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Holding in American Int’l Grp (AIG) by $411,916

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.32 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 45,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 235,282 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.94 million, up from 189,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $565.5. About 217,970 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

