Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position by $3.33 Million; As Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) Share Value Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Increased by $40.26 Million Its Holding

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Intuitivesurgicalinc. (ISRG) by 58.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 76,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 207,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.64M, up from 130,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Intuitivesurgicalinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $529.74. About 166,134 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 26,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.77M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $143.59. About 79,995 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizerinc (NYSE:PFE) by 115,125 shares to 672,320 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreensbootsallianceinc. by 169,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Totalsaadr (NYSE:TOT).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

