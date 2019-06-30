Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Hubspot (HUBS) Holding by $4.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Cut Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 24,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.84 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.52. About 4.90 million shares traded or 788.79% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 101.86M shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 950,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 11,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Communications stated it has 8,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3.66 million shares. Moreover, Torray Llc has 2.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 751,372 shares. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 209,511 shares stake. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 10,046 shares. 7.27M are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Citizens Natl Bank Trust owns 304,217 shares. 27,267 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 507,310 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 31,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brookstone Capital has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 60,192 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Bank of America’s Digital Assistant Tells Us About the Future of Banking – Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 2,753 shares to 8,226 shares, valued at $642.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXZ) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 80,125 shares to 221,505 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 169,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 2,028 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,163 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 38 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 5,558 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 4,225 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 82,920 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 167,879 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 24,018 shares or 0% of the stock. 175,427 were reported by Fred Alger.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.46 million activity. Gill Ronald S had sold 4,133 shares worth $689,880. Shares for $62,450 were sold by Kelleher John P. on Friday, February 1.