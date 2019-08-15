Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding by $23.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Hcp (HCP) as Stock Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 723,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 227,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, up from 883,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 2.80M shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

