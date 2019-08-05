Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Its Holding in Insulet (PODD) by $19.74 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 207,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.27 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 460,968 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $112.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,000 shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Co has 67,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 76,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 322,083 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Strs Ohio has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 69 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 414,602 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 14.91M shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Co has 996,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 110,822 shares. 7.99 million are owned by Canyon Ltd Company. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 204,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,325 shares to 394,137 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,999 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 30,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0.02% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 299,397 shares. 2,630 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 137,974 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Jane Street Grp invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,069 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 90,860 shares. Putnam Investments stated it has 72,526 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com reported 32,568 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 154,924 shares.