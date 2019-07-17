Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Its Cree (CREE) Holding; Sutro Biopharma (STRO) SI Decreased By 1.51%

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) had a decrease of 1.51% in short interest. STRO’s SI was 124,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.51% from 126,000 shares previously. With 21,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s short sellers to cover STRO’s short positions. The SI to Sutro Biopharma Inc’s float is 1.36%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 970 shares traded. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 1.44M shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock rose 23.98%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9.60M shares with $549.53M value, up from 8.17M last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 129,025 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. The company has market cap of $256.99 million. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145 on Monday, May 20.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 10,712 shares to 353,697 valued at $36.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 8,828 shares and now owns 282,281 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was reduced too.

