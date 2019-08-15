Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) as Share Price Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 326.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 149,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 195,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19M, up from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $282.87. About 792,771 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 23,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W. P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 120,584 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares to 198,673 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,390 shares. Brown Advisory holds 892,215 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,699 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bennicas Assocs has invested 1.43% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Df Dent owns 5,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,030 shares. Presima holds 0.23% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 21,600 shares. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 0.01% or 1,006 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Knott David M invested in 6,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Company accumulated 3,758 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock.

