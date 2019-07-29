Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Intersect Ent (XENT); Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $8.75 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 80,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,505 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 267,980 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL UNTIL AFTER FULL REVIEW OF INTERIM DATA FROM UC PROPEL STUDY; 28/05/2018 – Global Pre-engineered Building Market – Increase in Customization to Propel Growth| Technavio; 01/05/2018 – Intersect ENT 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 13/05/2018 – Global Solar Microinverter Market – Increasing Deployment of Microgrids to Propel Growth | Technavio; 26/04/2018 – LCDs propel Sharp back into black despite iPhone X slump; 06/03/2018 A Kardashian Booty and a Knack for Strategy Propel a Rio Singer; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to lnform and Propel Health System Growth; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel Beijing to hasten reforms at home; 09/03/2018 – Global Cannabis Testing Market – Increasing Use for Medical Purposes to Propel Growthl Technavio

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 226.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 67,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,812 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 29,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 3, Form 4, and Form 5; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 225,292 shares to 15.60 million shares, valued at $773.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 62,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 45,757 shares to 116,284 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 14,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,439 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

