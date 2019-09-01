Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Ellington Management Group Boosted Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 45,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 372,736 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 326,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 241,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 621,954 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 380,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.77M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.77 million shares to 14.00M shares, valued at $1.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 12,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,624 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

