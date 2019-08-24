Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake; Ejf Capital Has Decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holding By $13.85 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 36,359 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5.86 million shares with $470.87M value, up from 5.82 million last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 769,489 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.61 million shares with $48.62 million value, down from 3.38 million last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.05 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

Ejf Capital Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 103,738 shares to 550,802 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 190,232 shares and now owns 246,781 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.77 million for 8.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited holds 44,723 shares. 151,200 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 82,540 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 0% or 273 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 152,735 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0.09% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 21.21M shares. Jane Street Group Inc Llc stated it has 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 548,022 shares. 659,956 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 17,412 shares. 306,938 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.71 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 5,213 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 232,615 shares to 669,261 valued at $137.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 1.21 million shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89’s average target is 27.97% above currents $69.55 stock price. Agilent had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc owns 2,613 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2,710 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated. 211,430 are owned by Amp Capital. Earnest Prtn Limited Co has 348,907 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 3,150 are owned by Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 588 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 21,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.53% or 792,860 shares. Sandy Spring Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 750 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 31,943 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 254,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.14% or 6,230 shares.