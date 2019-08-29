Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increased Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding; Adams Express Company Has Cut Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $369,800 as Stock Price Declined

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 38,033 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 25,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 97,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 72,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 562,984 shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prns Limited holds 0.7% or 465,045 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.52% or 279,138 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation invested 0.19% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 16,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 34,104 shares. 109,557 are owned by Proshare Advisors. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 62,331 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.39% or 4.10 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 13,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,436 are held by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 41,123 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.64M shares to 5.46 million shares, valued at $852.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 146,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.13% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Schroder Investment Management Grp has 61,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Com has 35,400 shares. Midas Corporation owns 11,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,645 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Waterstone Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 128,200 shares. The Utah-based Albion Fin Grp Ut has invested 0.06% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cim Ltd invested in 0.26% or 16,182 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.08% or 19,869 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).