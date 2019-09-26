Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Holds Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 416,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 621,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 11.12 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 1.84 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO EXECS COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pacira Pharma (PCRX) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.67M for 16.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Jane Street Ltd owns 247,838 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 41,305 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Hmi Capital Ltd, California-based fund reported 6.00 million shares. 6,200 were reported by Provise Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability holds 130,819 shares. Putnam has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Timessquare Capital Management Limited Company has 1.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 3.83 million shares. Iconiq Lc holds 0.19% or 87,526 shares. Lonestar Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% or 200,000 shares. Cheyne Cap Mgmt (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5.92 million shares stake. Barnett And Co has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7,157 shares to 275,197 shares, valued at $23.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 32,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Announces United States Department of Commerce Appointment of Brendan Oâ€™Grady to Investment Advisory Council – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Opioid Producer Just Said Yes to Cannabis – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cannabis and Big Pharma Join Hands in Jerusalem – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Feds grant $1.8B to fight opioid epidemic – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.