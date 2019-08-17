Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lowered by $2.42 Million as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 62,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.56M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 75,362 shares to 198,011 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance has invested 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 33.05 million shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.13% or 2.39 million shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Tru has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 78,164 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,628 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jennison Associates invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 49.72 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.12% or 13,291 shares. Eastern Retail Bank accumulated 307,204 shares. 16,814 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 1,720 shares. 83,986 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Scharf Limited Liability Com holds 3.23M shares or 4.97% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,384 shares to 229,341 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.