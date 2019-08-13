Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $7.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 19,531 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 15,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 88,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.07 million, up from 72,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 231,386 shares to 213,442 shares, valued at $60.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,013 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

