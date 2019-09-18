Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Stake in Cognex (CGNX) by $9.79 Million as Stock Declined; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Market Value Declined While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Decreased Stake by $357,900

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 208,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.09M, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 260,119 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 69,689 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, down from 74,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 156,001 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – BMO US Dividend ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS FREE TRADE HAS CREATED GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 11,050 shares to 32,050 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43,162 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $208.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 226,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).