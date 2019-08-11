Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Perkinelmer (PKI) Holding By $11.67 Million; Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. See Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) latest ratings:

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) stake by 42.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 121,552 shares as Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)’s stock declined 8.50%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 408,941 shares with $39.41M value, up from 287,389 last quarter. Perkinelmer Inc now has $9.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 526,676 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Garmin Ltd. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Co invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 55,597 are held by Advsr Asset Management. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 0.39% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 199,419 shares. 6,600 were reported by Strs Ohio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 4,452 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,789 shares. 1,500 are owned by Atwood And Palmer Incorporated. Summit Wealth Advsr Lc reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 29 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic holds 15,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 8,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprott accumulated 5,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $524,371 activity. $524,371 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was sold by Barrett Peter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT) stake by 21.68M shares to 94,000 valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 115,959 shares and now owns 41,042 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Kentucky Retirement System holds 4,844 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.2% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). 299,143 are held by Morgan Stanley. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 57,045 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 5,005 shares. Art Advsr Limited holds 6,400 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 46,866 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 3,440 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp has invested 1.83% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Systematic Finance Lp has invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).