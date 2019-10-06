Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Upped Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; Sprott Lowered Its Kennedy (KW) Position

Sprott Inc decreased Kennedy (KW) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 19,740 shares as Kennedy (KW)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Sprott Inc holds 467,729 shares with $9.62 million value, down from 487,469 last quarter. Kennedy now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 257,474 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 51.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 87,511 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 259,065 shares with $59.30M value, up from 171,554 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 282,663 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’

Sprott Inc increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 9,429 shares to 212,648 valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors holds 32,297 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp stated it has 10,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 3.83M shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 813 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 12,841 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). The New York-based Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 34,081 shares. Fairfax Financial Ltd Can holds 13.32 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 123,164 shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd stated it has 237,496 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 34,344 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Aqr Ltd Liability owns 45,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 20.39% above currents $207.65 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13.