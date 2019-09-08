Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Stock Price Rose; As Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Share Price Declined, Masters Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 585,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 7.16M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672.53 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.37M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 36,359 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $470.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 483,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.34M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability has 2,274 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 145 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt accumulated 2.16% or 164,556 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.31% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 57,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Utah Retirement invested in 95,772 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Becker Capital Mgmt reported 29,584 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 4,384 shares. Mawer Investment has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Chem Fincl Bank reported 5,143 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 42,400 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.08 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.23% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0% or 64,512 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,593 shares. Amer Intl Group owns 1.01 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Schneider Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 3.96M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 103,394 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Lc has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hbk LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 574,861 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 679,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.